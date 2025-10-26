Kamloops Food Policy Council boasts 15,000-pound haul for Gleaning Abundance program
Volunteers pick tons of food
Volunteers have harvested 15,000 pounds of fresh produce from local farms and backyards to be redistributed to the wider community in support of food security and waste reduction.
From June to mid-October, the Kamloops Food Policy Council's Gleaning Abundance Program sent volunteers to pick excess fruit and veggies from local farms and backyards of people who had agreed to participate in the program.
More than 40 per cent of the harvest went to organizations like food banks, shelters and school meal programs, 10 per cent was processed for preservation, four per cent was kept by the growers, and 43 per cent remaining went home with volunteers.
“We’re so proud of the impact that the program has had on the community this year, from reducing food waste and helping tree owners, to making sure that the harvested food reached those who needed it the most,” said Ruby Brice, community engagement coordinator at the Kamloops Food Policy Council.
“The weather this year really set us up for an incredibly abundant season for fruit trees in the Kamloops area.”
The program's stated mission is to reduce support community nutrition, reduce food waste and “create sustainable food pathways for members of the Kamloops Community.”
Gleaning Abundance organizers are seeking volunteers, farms and backyards for next summer. For more information or to sign up, click here.
