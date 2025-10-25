Kamloops News

City of Kamloops reminding pet owners to pay dog license fees

Time to renew dog licenses

Photo: Pixabay A dog wearing a collar.

The City of Kamloops is reminding dog owners to renew their license fees for next year.

“Within city limits, all dogs six months or older must have a valid license,” the city said in a news release.

Licensing serves as an identification service to help reunite lost or stolen dogs with their owners, and provides the city with data that helps assess the need for dog-related facilities or programs.

License fees support animal control and other services, with $5 from each license fee reserved for dog park improvements.

The city said dog owners who have signed up to receive e-bills should check their email inbox for a renewal notification in the coming days. Those who receive paper notices might experience delays due to the ongoing postal strike, but the payment deadline is unchanged.

License fees are due on Dec. 31, 2025.

Dog owners registering a pet for the first time must register in-person at the Community Services office at 1303 Mission Flats Rd.

For other dog owners, license payments can be made online, or in person at city hall, the North Shore Community Policing office or the Community Services office.

More information on dog licenses can be found on the City of Kamloops website.