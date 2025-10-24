Kamloops News

Kamloops Museum puts geological collection, cataloguing process in spotlight with new exhibit

Rock Show starts today

Photo: City of Kamloops Kamloops Museum and Archives on Seymour Street.

A new exhibit at the Kamloops Museum and Archives will feature its rock and mineral collection, with on-site cataloguing giving visitors a glimpse at how information about these specimens is recorded and shared.

Rock Show, the KMA Rocks and Minerals Collection, opened Friday and runs until May 16 at 207 Seymour St.

“Geological collections are a cornerstone of the Kamloops Museum and Archives, and this exhibition provides a rare chance to watch the process of knowledge-making unfold,” said Matt Macintosh, the city’s museum curator, in a statement.

“By pairing cataloguing with creative interaction, we aim to connect science, culture and community.”

The exhibition will highlight the museum’s efforts to fully catalogue, organize and display its Geological Specimens collection.

KMA is working in collaboration with local geologists and researchers from Thompson Rivers University’s department of geology for this exhibit.

More information about the exhibition can be found on KMA’s website.