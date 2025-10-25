Kamloops News
Baristas brew up works of art at second annual Steam-Off Latte Art Competition
Latte queen crowned
Photo: Contributed
Latte art winner Annette (right) faces off against Andrew at Amplified on Wednesday.
Competition was brewing at a downtown Kamloops cafe as two local baristas were crowned the top latte artists in the city.
Amplified Cafe held its second Kamloops Steam-Off Latte Art Competition this past Wednesday evening where baristas went head-to-head in pairs, pouring latte art in their choice of cup before a three-judge panel decided the winner of each face-off.
Eight baristas from coffee shops across Kamloops competed with winner Annette taking home $100 cash and $100 in local gift cards, thanks to her tasteful swan art.
Runner up Mikayla received $100 in local gift cards.
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
