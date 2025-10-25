Kamloops News

GoFundMe identifies Kamloops family overcoming injuries after escaping North Shore house fire

A 'miracle' family survived

Photo: Go Fund Me Family friend Jenn Hamar says Ben, 4, Sarah, and Rick are each in hospital after escaping a house fire last week in North Kamloops.

An online fundraiser has identified the family injured in a house fire in North Kamloops last week.

The GoFundMe campaign, organized by friend Jenn Hamar, says couple Sarah and Rick along with their soon-to-be five year-old son Ben escaped the Oct. 18 fire at their Sitka Street home at about 4:20 a.m.

“In a matter of moments, a devastating house fire ripped through their home. By some miracle, they all made it out alive — but each now faces a battle no family should ever have to endure,” Hamar wrote on the fundraiser webpage.

Hamar said Sarah is fighting for her life in an intensive care unit, Rick is being treated in a burn unit in Vancouver and Ben is at BC Children’s Hospital receiving specialized care.

KFR fire and life safety educator Josh Cowen told Castanet Kamloops two people got out of the house on their own, and firefighters went in to rescue a third.

Firefighters say the blaze sent three family members to hospital in serious condition, but the fire is not considered suspicious.

“They have lost everything — their home, their possessions, the comfort of their daily life — but not their love, their courage or the hope that they will be together again soon,” Hamar wrote.

“This beautiful family now needs our help more than ever. The road ahead will be long and filled with challenges, healing, rebuilding, and trying to find a sense of normal again. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward travel between hospitals, temporary housing, clothing, and essentials as they start over from nothing."

The campaign has a goal to raise $18,000 and has so far collected more than $10,000.

The fundraiser can be found here.