Artist renderings released as restoration gets underway for historic St. Andrew's on the Square
Peek at updates to church
Artist renderings published by the City of Kamloops show some of the updates planned for St. Andrew’s on the Square, which is being restored after it was damaged in a fire last year.
In a social media post, the city said restoration work is now underway.
The historic church will be restored to its pre-damaged condition but with some updates to improve accessibility, functionality and code compliance.
“Upon completion in early 2026, St. Andrew’s on the Square will once again be available for public rental for use as a wedding chapel and multi-functional hall,” the city said.
Restoration work is taking place Mondays through Fridays between October and February.
According to the city, the Kamloops Heritage Engagement Group and Kamloops Heritage Society have weighed in on the upgrades, seeking a balance between respecting the building’s heritage while adding more modern amenities to meet community needs.
It’s the oldest public building in Kamloops, built in 1887.
The church was damaged in a fire in May of 2024. While most of the fire damage was limited to the exterior and attic, the interior sustained significant water and smoke damage.
The cost of church repairs and improvements will exceed $1 million, the bulk of which will be covered by insurance.
