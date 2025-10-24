Kamloops News

Jailed for damaging door while breaking out of North Kamloops convenience store

Thief breaks out, not in

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops thief who broke out of a store on Tranquille Road after staff caught him stealing and locked him inside has been ordered to spent four months in jail.

Stephen Anthony Snow, 31, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of mischief under $5,000 and possessing ammunition contrary to an order.

Police were called to the North Kamloops Canco gas station, 228 Tranquille Rd., at about 10 a.m. on April 14 for a report of a theft in progress.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Canco workers noticed Snow was attempting to steal a number of food items, so they locked the doors — a feature of the store’s security system.

"Mr. Snow began yelling at the staff and kicked the door multiple times until it bent, and he was able to leave the store,” he said.

“He was arrested a short time later nearby, and upon arrest police located a .22-calibre bullet on him, which was contrary to a firearms prohibition order he was bound by flowing from a previous conviction out of Prince George."

Court did not hear any information about the extent of damage to the door, but Snow was not ordered to pay restitution.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Snow had a difficult upbringing and was exposed to drugs as a child, which set him off on the wrong foot. He has a lengthy criminal record with more than 80 previous convictions.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 120-day jail sentence.

When he was given credit for time served on Thursday, Snow had 79 days remaining on his sentence.