Kamloops News

Judge says driver who caused deadly Kamloops crash must attend court in person

Deadly driver must show up

Photo: Castanet Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, was been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Allowing the driver who caused a deadly Kamloops crash to attend his sentencing hearing remotely would diminish the sincerity of his guilty plea and harm “the public’s perception of justice,” a judge has ruled.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett was seeking permission to appear via video for the Nov. 5 hearing, for which plane tickets have already been purchased and travel plans arranged for eight family members of one of the victims.

Abbinett, 29, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta stopped at a red light near the Thompson Rivers University campus. The crash killed TRU volleyball player Owyn McInnis and seriously injured two of his teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse.

Abbinett pleaded guilty in June to one count of driving without due care and attention, and his sentencing has been set for Nov. 5.

He applied in court on Thursday to be sentenced via video from Prince George, where he lives. His lawyer argued Abbinett feels unsafe going to the Kamloops Law Courts given the spotlight on his case. He also said he couldn’t afford the trip and that he has animals to take care of at home.

‘Diminishes the sincerity'

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips said the sentencing will provide some much needed closure to the surviving victims, their families and the community.

“With respect to Mr. Abbinett’s fear of the courthouse, I note that the sheriffs are here to protect the public — including Mr. Abbinett — and they have made the appropriate arrangements,” he said, referencing a safety plan put together by sheriffs specifically for Abbinett.

"I find that a remote appearance in these circumstances diminishes the sincerity of the guilty plea and diminishes the public's perception of justice. There's an old legal adage — not only must justice be done, it must also be seen to be done.”

Relatives of Brinnen and Waterhouse were in the courtroom on Thursday afternoon to hear Phillips’ decision. Court heard a number of members of McInnis’ family are planning to fly to Kamloops from Ontario to attend Abbinett’s sentencing.

“The big thing is it’s our chance to look him in the eye and tell him how he’s affected the lives of the boys and the families,” Chris Brinnen, Brinnen’s father, told Castanet Kamloops earlier this week.