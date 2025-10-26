Kamloops News

City of Kamloops invites families to annual post-Halloween Pumpkin Smash

Pumpkins will be smashed

Photo: Castanet A City of Kamloops worker sweeps up whats left of a batch of pumpkins dropped onto a bullseye from atop a crane truck in a McArthur Island parking lot as part of last year's post-Halloween Pumpkin Smash.

Gourds will be goners next weekend at the City of Kamloops’ annual Pumpkin Smash, a fun event to celebrate Halloween and encourage composting.

The Pumpkin Smash will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Soccer 1 and Soccer 2 parking lot on McArthur Island.

"Bring your pumpkins and give them one last hurrah, with pumpkin games, face painting, a photo booth, and even a pumpkin drop,” the city said in a post on social media.

The event will feature pumpkin games, face painting, a photo booth, pumpkin passports, education booths and food trucks.

And of course, jack-o-lanterns will be dropped and smashed on the ground.

No pumpkin? No problem. The city said it will supply pumpkins for gourdless attendees who want to take part — but supplies may be limited, so bring your own if you can.

Costumes are encouraged for the Pumpkin Drop, which is free and does not require registration.

Anyone who cannot attend is encouraged to compost their pumpkins by disposing of them in their organics cart.