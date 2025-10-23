Kamloops News

City of Kamloops seeks deal with developer to move ahead with construction of new road to Juniper Ridge

Photo: KTW file Residents in a Valleyview home get into their vehicle during a July 1, 2021, wildfire in the Juniper Ridge area.

The City of Kamloops is hoping to forge ahead with the construction of a second permanent access road for Juniper Ridge through an agreement with a neighbourhood developer.

During its meeting on Tuesday, council approved three readings of an agreement that will see the City of Kamloops pay upfront for the two-lane Qu’Appelle Boulevard Extension, while also laying out terms for repayment.

The Qu’Appelle extension is planned to run partly through private property, owned by Juniper West Developments Ltd. The development firm planned to build its portion as residential construction moved westward, but a city staff report noted economic conditions have slowed the pace of that work.

“With the downturn in the real estate market, Juniper West has no firm plans for when development of its lands will proceed,” a staff report said.

“To provide certainty in completing the road, staff propose funding the road works now, with Juniper West responsible for repaying the funds within five years.”

The report said the developer still plans to build out westward, but construction has been placed hold indefinitely until market demand increases.

According to city staff, the estimated cost of the road work is $6.7 million, and will be funded through short-term borrowing. The agreement states Juniper West Developments must pay the full amount back to the city by 2032.

The report said Juniper West is prepared to undertake earthworks in 2026, and plans to complete the construction of the road by the end of 2027.

Some work next year

Council was told the City of Kamloops has secured necessary approvals from the province to construct the portion of the road on public lands — work that is slated for next year, with a price tag of $4.5 million.

That portion of the project will be funded through development cost charges — money the municipality collects from builders to help pay capital costs for infrastructure and other projects.

The Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension has been in the works for a number of years, prioritized after a wildfire in 2021 burned dangerously close to homes in Juniper Ridge and Valleyview. Many residents sat in traffic on Highland Road, the only paved exit route, while evacuating.

While Highland Road is still the only public road leading in and out of the Juniper Ridge neighbourhood, multiple emergency egress routes have been established. A guided driving tour of the emergency evacuation routes was held most recently in July.

The first three readings of the Qu’appelle Boulevard Extension Development Works Agreement were approved 7-0. Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Coun. Katie Neustaeter not present during Tuesday’s meeting.

Council will be asked to give its final approval to the agreement at a future meeting.