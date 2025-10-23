Kamloops News

Water restrictions in place for Cache Creek as crews make emergency repairs after leak

Water leak being repaired

Photo: Pexels FILE - A person fills a pot with water from a tap.

Cache Creek residents and businesses are being told to stop all non-essential water use as the village makes emergency infrastructure repairs.

The Village of Cache Creek sent out an alert on Thursday at noon, notifying residents that a leak was found in the system and the municipality has been placed under a stage 4 water advisory.

“The village must shut down the main pump house to perform emergency repairs,” the alert reads.

“This shutdown means that our reservoirs cannot currently be filled and water supplies are extremely limited. All residents and businesses must immediately stop all non-essential water use.”

The village said its public works crews are responding, and estimated a repair would be in place by about 5 p.m. Thursday.

In the meantime, the village said water use must be limited to things like drinking, cooking, personal hygiene and fire protection.

People shouldn’t be watering outdoor plants, washing vehicles or filling pools or tanks.