Kamloops News

Man charged in slaying outside Kamloops shelter makes court appearance

Accused killer to stay in jail

Photo: Castanet Kamloops RCMP investigating in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive at the scene of a severe assault on Sept. 27.

A man charged with murder following a deadly beating outside a Kamloops homeless shelter will remain behind bars for the time being.

That’s what a judge was told on Thursday as Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 36, appeared briefly in Kamloops provincial court.

Hopkins-Jones is facing one count of second-degree murder in relation to the beating of 39-year-old Jason Pinnete, who was found bloodied and gravely injured outside the Merit Place shelter on Notre Dame Drive on Sept. 27.

Pinnete was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Hopkins-Jones was in court on Thursday on a string of charges unrelated to Pinnete. He is accused of assaulting a peace officer in Kamloops on Sept. 29, and faces a raft of charges, including another count of assaulting a peace officer, out of Revelstoke from earlier in September.

The murder charge was laid on Oct. 8 and Hopkins-Jones consented to his detention the following day. He has not yet had a bail hearing.

In court on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said that means Hopkins-Jones isn’t going anywhere for a while.

“Practically speaking, regardless of what happens today, Mr. Hopkins-Jones will stay in custody due to his detention order on the murder charge,” she said.

Drake said the Crown hopes to have initial disclosure sent to Hopkins-Jones' lawyer by next week at the latest.

Lawyers will return to court on Nov. 5 to set future dates for Hopkins-Jones' provincial court charges. He is due back in court on the murder charge on Nov. 6.