Kamloops News

Grassroots group hopes rally will help find resolution for Kamloops maternity crisis

Rally planned outside RIH

Photo: KTW file photo Royal Inland Hospital.

Organizers of a rally planned for Saturday outside Royal Inland Hospital say they want to see the maternity care problems at the facility resolved.

RIH's seven obstetrician gynecologists have said they are resigning because they are overworked and suffering extreme burn out, and potential solutions they’ve raised for years have fallen on deaf ears.

It's the latest in a string of issues in maternity care at the hospital dating back to 2023.

In response, a new group called Maternity Matters Kamloops plans to stage a rally from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday along the 300-block of Columbia Street — outside RIH.

Kamloops Coun. Katie Neustaeter, one of the organizers, said the group believes a a grassroots demonstration might be able to expedite decisions on the part of Interior Health and Ministry of Health.

She said the group of like-minded people came together organically in response to the issue.

“We also have a number of people who are birth workers that are choosing to remain anonymous because they are concerned about what retaliation might look like by their employer, Interior Health,” she said.

Neustaeter said she hopes there will be a strong showing of people at Saturday’s rally.

“Absolutely anyone and everyone is welcome to join us,” she said.

Neustaeter said Maternity Matters Kamloops hopes to put pressure on the government to provide better maternity care and has six calls for action.

Those items involve the province providing clear and timely updates on recruiting efforts, stabilize staffing at RIH, guarantee continuous access to local labour and delivery, rebuild collaborative team-based care, accountability for those who caused the crisis and ensuring equity in maternity care.

“Women should not have different or limited access to health care compared to any other demographic, and particularly when the stakes are as high as they are during maternity,” Neustaerer said.

It's unclear at this point if another demonstration will be held in the future.

"We'll determine next steps s needed," Neustaeter said.

On its website, Maternity Matters Kamloops said IH and the province have touted long-term solutions such as new medical schools, but expectant families in Kamloops and the surrounding areas need safe, timely, local maternity care guaranteed now.