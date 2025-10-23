Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA Stamer says Rustad still has his support as leader of B.C. Conservatives

MLA still supports Rustad

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad

At least one Kamloops MLA says he still has faith in B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad, who faced calls to resign on Wednesday over "chaos" within the official Opposition.

Rustad has been under fire in recent weeks, culminating in a letter Wednesday calling for his resignation.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer, who is new to provincial politics and the B.C. Conservatives, told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon that he saw the letter and still has confidence in Rustad’s leadership.

“And I’m not asking him to step down,” Stamer said via text.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar, who is also new to the party and was an outspoken critic of Rustad and the B.C. Conservatives as a member of the late BC United Party, has not yet responded to a request for comment. This story will be updated if that changes.

Clash called 'internal matter'

Rustad said Wednesday that he will not quit. He told reporters that the letter was an "internal matter within the party" and he plans to “have an opportunity to speak with the management committee.”

The seven signatories of the letter to Rustad say it's been his responsibility to unite the party behind a common vision and lead "with purpose and clarity."

“As evidenced by sagging poll numbers, memberships, fundraising, shrinking caucus and staff, philosophically inconsistent policy, low morale and perhaps more importantly, a lack of enthusiasm and tepid endorsement from our membership, your leadership has ceased to serve that purpose," the letter says.

The signatories, who describe themselves as the current sitting members of the committee, say Rustad needs to immediately step down so a new leadership contest can take place.

The letter came after Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee quit the B.C. Conservative caucus on Monday, becoming the fifth MLA to leave or be forced out since last year's provincial election.

Boultbee announced she was quitting the party, alleging Rustad told her to "get the F out."

MLA Elenore Sturko was kicked out of caucus last month. Rustad accused her of plotting against his leadership — a claim she denies.

She told reporters at the time she doesn't know whether other MLAs might get kicked out, but "several" of her former colleagues are preparing leadership campaigns.

Rustad confirmed earlier this month that Conservative MLAs' cellphones were searched during a caucus meeting in an attempt to locate a leak.

The results of Rustad’s leadership review last month gave the embattled leader 70.6 per cent support among members who voted, but some party members expressed concerns over the integrity of the process.

More than 2,100 new memberships suddenly appeared in Kelowna, on the eve of that riding’s upcoming vote in the review process, and raised suspicion as two members had passed away prior to registering to vote and the attached voter information all had signs of fakery.

The names were mostly South Asian, the phone numbers all read “1111111111” or “2222222222” and the email addresses followed the identical format of [email protected]. And they all landed at the same time, just after a membership cutoff deadline in late August.

— with files from the Canadian Press