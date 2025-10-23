Kamloops News

Kamloops father who left hickey on son's neck ordered to take counselling

A Kamloops father who put a hickey on his 12-year-old boy's neck has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

The 38-year-old man cannot be named under a publication ban put in place to protect his son’s identity. He was sentenced on Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of assault.

Crown prosecutor Emma Payne said the man and his two sons, 12 and 9, were standing together in their living room on Sept. 28, 2024, talking about a concert they recently attended.

“And [he] said to his son something to the effect of, ’This is what happens when you go to a concert with a girl.' He then grabbed his [12-year-old] son and placed his mouth to his son’s neck and caused what is characterized by the Crown as a hickey,” she said.

Payne said the boys’ mom noticed the mark a short time later. He told her what happened and she eventually called police.

The man was charged with sexual assault, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of assault. The plea came on the day of what was supposed to have been his trial.

“It did alleviate the boys from having to testify, and in speaking with them they understandably had significant anxiety about having to do that,” Payne said.

“That being said, it is statutorily aggravating that the victim is under the age of 18.”

Defence lawyer Nathaniel Johnson said the man has had no contact with any of his children since he was charged in January.

“He regrets this incident — he and his son had a great time at the concert,” he said.

"He is trite and regretful. He is sorry, but the expectation and hope is that he can move forward recognizing the impact this had. Hopefully he can get back to where he was.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission put forward by Payne and Johnson for a year of probation, with conditions requiring the man take counselling both on his own and with his family.

Another term of the man’s probation will prohibit him from having any contact with his elder son, the victim, without his consent.