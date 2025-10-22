Kamloops News
BC Hydro reports power outage impacting more than 700 Kamloops customers after vehicle crash
Without power after crash
Photo: BC Hydro
A vehicle crash caused a widespread power outage on Wednesday afternoon, BC Hydro says.
Hundreds of BC Hydro customers from the Mount Paul area to Pinantan Lake are without power on Wednesday afternoon after a crash.
The power has been out since about 3 p.m.
BC Hydro said the outage is affecting 766 customers from the North Thompson River to Pinantan Lake, and the cause was a motor vehicle incident.
A crew is on site working to restore power.
