BC Hydro reports power outage impacting more than 700 Kamloops customers after vehicle crash

Without power after crash

Kristen Holliday - Oct 22, 2025 / 4:08 pm | Story: 579522

Hundreds of BC Hydro customers from the Mount Paul area to Pinantan Lake are without power on Wednesday afternoon after a crash.

The power has been out since about 3 p.m.

BC Hydro said the outage is affecting 766 customers from the North Thompson River to Pinantan Lake, and the cause was a motor vehicle incident.

A crew is on site working to restore power.

