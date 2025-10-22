Kamloops News

BC Hydro reports power outage impacting more than 700 Kamloops customers after vehicle crash

Photo: BC Hydro A vehicle crash caused a widespread power outage on Wednesday afternoon, BC Hydro says.

Hundreds of BC Hydro customers from the Mount Paul area to Pinantan Lake are without power on Wednesday afternoon after a crash.

The power has been out since about 3 p.m.

BC Hydro said the outage is affecting 766 customers from the North Thompson River to Pinantan Lake, and the cause was a motor vehicle incident.

A crew is on site working to restore power.