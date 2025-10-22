Kamloops News

One last chance to catch Kamloops Farmers' Market before winter

Farmers wind down market

Photo: Michael Potestio Sheldon Joseph cooks up some bannock on Wednesday at the Kamloops Farmer's Market.

The midweek Kamloops Farmers’ Market is now closed for the year, but downtown shoppers will have one final chance on Saturday to visit their favourite vendors before the snow flies.

Booths were set up in the 400-block of Victoria Street on Wednesday for the final midweek Kamloops Farmers’ Market of the season.

Avtar and Simar Hothi of Heffley Farms could be found behind mounds of fresh produce. They said this year's crop was bountiful and business was booming.

"Very good, very good," Simar said.

The midweek market runs Wednesdays from May to October in the 400-block of Victoria Street.

Sheldon Joseph of Joe Bannock could be found making a fresh batch of the Indigenous desert at Wednesday's market. He said he's been making bannock for more than 40 years, having learned from his parents.

Joseph said he was looking forward to a bit of a break now that market season is coming to a close.

"I love the people, mind you," he said.

The Saturday market starts in April and runs through October. The final market of the season is set for this weekend, running Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 200-block of St. Paul Street.

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market indoor winter market will run on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Paul Community Food Centre, 140 Laburnum St., from Nov. 1 to April 11.