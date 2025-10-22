Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties say uninjured man arrested after 'narrow miss' on train tracks

Near miss leads to arrest

Photo: Tim Petruk First responders can be seen attending an incident that stopped trains in East Kamloops on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties have arrested a man who was left uninjured after nearly being struck by a train on Wednesday morning.

A train was stopped in Dallas at about 11 a.m., and several first responders could be seen west of Pat Road.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police were called to an area near the tracks adjacent to Furrer Road where a pedestrian had nearly been hit.

“The man narrowly missed being hit by a train and was then in between two trains that had been travelling in opposite directions,” Napier said.

“The man was located and arrested — no injuries reported as a result of this incident.”

Napier said an investigation remains ongoing.

A spokesperson for CPKC also confirmed no one had been hit by the train. The stopped trains have since moved.

ORIGINAL: 12:04 p.m.

Trains were stopped along the tracks in Dallas on Wednesday morning as Kamloops Fire Rescue and RCMP officers responded to an incident.

Several first responders could be seen near the train tracks west of Pat Road. Police officers appeared to be speaking with a man near a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train engine.

Emergency personnel responded at about 11 a.m.

Traffic slowed near the railroad crossing at Pat Road as train cars blocked the roadway.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops RCMP, KFR and CPKC about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.