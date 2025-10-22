Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties Taser, arrest suspect following report of person wielding knife downtown

Tasered after waving knife

Photo: Tim Petruk Police officers and firefighters could be seen in the 400-block of Victoria Street on Wednesday, Oct. 22, where a person was Tasered and taken into custody.

UPDATE: 2:57 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties say a woman who was Tasered and arrested on Wednesday morning after “erratically waving a large knife” on Victoria Street.

Emergency crews were called to the 400-block of Victoria Street at about 8:30 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said officers used a conducted energy weapon on the woman, who was “erratically waving a large knife.”

“It’s early in the investigation. Officers are investigating to determine all of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:33 a.m.

More than a dozen first responders descended on the 400-block of Victoria Street on Wednesday morning, where witnesses say a person was Tasered by police and then arrested.

The scene played out shortly after 8:30 a.m., as farmers’ market vendors set up for the final midweek market of the season.

Greg Unger, manager of the Kamloops Farmers’ Market, said he watched the commotion unfold. He said the fire alarm first went off in an office building, 444 Victoria St., and moments later two Mounties were on scene.

“They said they had reports of someone running around with a knife, so they asked if we had seen anything, then a few more police cars and a fire truck showed up,” he said.

Multiple witnesses told Castanet a person was Tasered by police on the sidewalk outside the building and then handcuffed.

“They accused them of having a knife in their pocket,” Unger said.

“The person never revealed their hands, so we don’t know what happened or if they had anything, but they did Tase the person and that person is now sitting in the back of that police cruiser."

Dozens of onlookers watched from the sidewalks while emergency crews mingled on scene.

One of the farmers’ market vendors, who did not provide her name to Castanet, described it as “unusually exciting.”

“At first we thought it was a routine fire drill, but then all the sudden all these cop cars come barreling down the street,” she said. “Not a typical Wednesday morning."

Castanet has asked police for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.