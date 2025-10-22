Kamloops News

Large rental development on Ord Road gets green light amid clash over potential conflict of interest

Is mayor 'taking a gamble?'

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture Three residential buildings, totalling 344 units of homes, are proposed for a site along Ord Road.

Kamloops council unanimously agreed Tuesday to issue a development permit for a large rental and seniors’ housing project on Ord Road, but not before Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson again clashed with councillors and city staff who raised conflict of interest concerns.

Local firm Arpa Investments filed rezoning and development permit applications for a proposed 344-unit, three-building development at 1100 Ord Rd.

Hamer-Jackson sued Arpa partner Joshua Knaak for defamation in 2024, a lawsuit that is still in court. This summer, a code of conduct investigator found Hamer-Jackson breached conflict of interest rules when voting on another land use matter involving Knaak.

Despite several warnings given during Tuesday's meeting, the mayor opted to remain in council chambers for three votes related to the development, maintaining he wasn’t in a conflict of interest while accusing others of being unfair to him.

Council voted 7-0 to approve a rezoning application, development permit and housing agreement for the three-building development. Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Coun. Katie Neustaeter were not in attendance during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The applicant proposes constructing three apartment buildings, starting on the east end of the property and moving west across the property. The first two buildings would each contain 119 units, while the third would contain 106 units and be dedicated to seniors,” a city staff report reads.

As part of the development, Arpa must construct a multi-use path from the west end of the property along Ord Road to the intersection of Eighth Street.

City staff noted while this site is not a typical area for high-density housing, the large-scale development will help provide much-needed residential units for Kamloops.

'You are taking a gamble'

Before any of the votes took place, Coun. Nancy Bepple asked the city’s corporate officer to remind Hamer-Jackson about conflict of interest concerns connected with the project.

The mayor previously declared a conflict of interest for other decisions related to Knaak and Arpa, but he has also stated he’s received legal advice suggesting he’s clear of a conflict.

Mazzotta noted Reece Harding, a lawyer with expertise in municipal law, concluded Hamer-Jackson was indeed in a conflict of interest when voting on a land use application involving Knaak last fall. She asked the mayor to confirm whether the legal advice he’s obtained takes this conclusion into account.

“I just want to lay it out as clearly as possible for the mayor: You are taking a gamble if you stay in the room on this. That is your decision to make,” Mazzotta said.

“Whoever your lawyer is, is going up in court against Reece Harding. That's their decision that they're making right now if you stay in the room.”

Hamer-Jackson insisted he was fine to participate in the vote. He then suggested the code of conduct complaint process was being administered unfairly, and pointed a finger at other councillors who he claimed should have been called out for other conflict-related matters.

“Like I said — and I've said it several times — I’m OK," he said. "I find it amazing that I'm always the one in a conflict of interest."

Other council members have recused themselves from votes to avoid potential conflicts of interest, including Coun. Kelly Hall, who briefly left the room for a separate matter later in Tuesday's meeting as the decision pertained to a property next door to his home.