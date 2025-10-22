Kamloops News

Driver who caused deadly McGill Road crash wants to attend sentencing hearing remotely

'It's a tough pill to swallow'

Photo: Castanet Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, was been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

The man who caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed a member of Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team and seriously injured two of his teammates wants to appear remotely next month for his sentencing hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

That is not sitting well with the parents of one of the victims, who say they want to “look him in the eye” and tell him how his actions have impacted their lives.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, pleaded guilty in June to one count of driving without due care and attention.

He was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta stopped at a light on McGill Road at University Drive, just off TRU’s campus.

The crash killed TRU volleyball player Owyn McInnis and seriously injured two of his teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse.

Abbinett is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Nov. 5, at which time the details of what led up to the crash are expected to be revealed publicly for the first time.

Hearing on Thursday

Abbinett's new lawyer, Iain Currie, has applied to court for permission for Abbinett to attend his sentencing hearing virtually from Prince George, where he lives. The application will be heard on Thursday morning.

The families of the victims were notified Monday about that development and they are not happy about it.

“The big thing is it’s our chance to look him in the eye and tell him how he’s affected the lives of the boys and the families,” Chris Brinnen, Riley Brinnen’s father, told Castanet Kamloops.

"We have people [in McInnis’ family] flying out from Ontario, and the whole idea is that’s what’s going to happen — they’re coming from Ontario to stand up and read their victim impact statements in front of Mr. Abbinett.”

Brinnen said the families were told the Crown will oppose Abbinett’s application and ask that the judge order he appear in person.

'He owes it to the victims'

It’s the latest blow for the Brinnens, who have been making as much noise as possible about their displeasure with the Crown’s decision not to lay criminal charges in the case.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow because everything this individual has done has dragged this out over the last year,” said Brinnen, a retired RCMP officer.

"Everything has been done remotely, and he continues to not want to stand up and be held accountable in front of people.”

Abbinett’s sentencing has been delayed multiple times since March, when his lawyer withdrew from the case.

Brinnen said he and his wife plan to travel from their home in the Okanagan to Kamloops to take in Thursday's hearing.

"I think he owes it to the victims and the families to be in the same room and see what the impact of this has been,” said Karri Brinnen, Riley Brinnen’s stepmother.

“It’s like seriously dude, how much more wasted court time do you need?"