Kamloops News

City of Kamloops poised to enhance snow clearing for handicap stalls after committee approval

Snowbank remnants at issue

Photo: Castanet City of Kamloops snowplow.

A Kamloops council committee has asked staff to increase its snow clearing budget to keep handicap parking spaces free of the white stuff on plowed streets.

A final approval from council would see the city spend an additional $22,500 annually, starting next year, to push that snow a metre away from handicap stalls in each direction along the gutter of certain streets.

At a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, council members unanimously approved a recommendation from the livability and sustainability committee directing staff to increase the snow clearing service level. The recommendation will require council’s consideration at a future regular meeting.

The decision means 25 on-street handicap parking stalls will receive extra attention from a two-person crew on an overnight shift, hand-shovelling each stall within 24 hours of a snowstorm an estimated 20 times per year.

According to a city staff report, while most handicap accessible on-street parking stalls would be cleared of snow, a windrow would remain most of the time.

The suggestion came from council’s livability and sustainability select committee, which was also presented a $68,000 option to completely remove those snow piles and snow from the stall within 24 hours.

Coun. Nancy Bepple, who sits on the sustainability committee, said there’s still trepidation over the fact the snow windrows won’t also be removed with the option selected by council members.

Bepple asked if, going forward, the effectiveness of this enhanced service level would be assessed.

City of Kamloops deputy CAO Jen Fretz said the city reviews its service levels annually.

“Certainly if council were seeing or suggesting that it wasn't effective, we could adjust accordingly,” Fretz said.

Coun. Bill Sarai agreed with Bepple, adding the windrows are usually the biggest obstacle for anybody to access a business from off-street parking.

“We're actually leaving the actual problem, in my opinion, that's always been there,” Sarai said.

Joe Luison, acting civic operations director, clarified that the windrow buildup in the stalls will be pushed a metre out from the stall, adding to the snow buildup on either side.

“When I say removed, that snow will be placed in the adjacent windrows, front and rear of that location, with this option,” Luison told council. “We're not removing the snow physically from the location.”

Of the stalls between the downtown and North Shore corridor that will be impacted by the decision, 11 are on Lorne Street around Sandman Centre, two each are located on King Street at McDonald Park, Eleventh Avenue at Prince Charles Park, and Memorial Arena on Victoria Street. Another pair are located outside 321 Nicola St.

Lone handicap stalls along Battle Street, St. Paul Street, Fifth Avenue, Palm Street, and the 600 and 200 black of Nicola Street will also be part of the increased service.

Snow removal talks coming 2026

The sustainability committee consists of Councillors Margot Middleton, Stephen Karpuk (chair) and Bepple, who supported the $68,000 option being carried forward to the committee of the whole during the last meeting back on Sept. 18.

Middleton and Karpuk backed the $22,500 option.

At that previous meeting, Karpuk said he liked the idea of windrow removal, but on a grander scale.

Middleton said it's hard to predict Mother Nature, and raised concern over that service enhancement going over the municipality’s budget. She supported the more economical $22,500 option, as it did not require using a more expensive classification of worker, and could be achieved via the city’s on-call employee list.

Bepple said she brought the proposal to the sustainability committee after hearing from someone who uses a wheelchair who cannot navigate those windrows to and from his vehicle.

The city does not removes windrows until they reach 60 centimetres in height.

Fretz said the city has heard numerous times about its snow clearing service levels, and is currently in the process of reviewing the entire system. Staff plan to present myriad options for change to council in early 2026.

“That is a monstrous task, as you can imagine,” Fretz said back on Sept. 18.

There are currently no service levels for prioritizing snow clearing for accessible on-street parking stalls on Kamloops streets.

All on-street parking spaces get addressed with snow-clearing equipment based on streets service priorities — arterial routes within four hours of a snow storm, collectors within 16 hours or local roads within 36 hours, according to the staff report.