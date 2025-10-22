Kamloops News

City of Kamloops looking to replace 'dreadful' parking kiosks

New parking kiosks eyed

Photo: KTW file FILE - A City of Kamloops parking kiosk

New parking kiosks could be coming to Kamloops by the spring.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Coun. Nancy Bepple asked staff for an update on efforts to replace existing parking machines.

“They’re dreadful. They’re hard to read. Some of them don’t work. People get frustrated. When are things changing on that?” Bepple asked.

David Hallinan, the city's corporate services director, said staff are putting together a request for proposals, seeking bids for replacement parking services and systems. He said resident feedback could play a role in the assessment process.

“Part of that assessment is going to be, I believe, bringing in members of the public and letting them see the machines and play with the machines and tell us what they think of the machines,” Hallinan said.

He said the city is seeking a more modernized, integrated parking system that could help track down people who have opted to not pay.

The City of Kamloops could opt to lease parking machines instead of owning them — which would mean a third party would be responsible for fixing and maintaining the kiosks.

Hallinan said the RFP should be launched in the next month or so, noting the city’s Community Services division would like the new parking system to be rolled out in February or March, completing the process in the spring.

But council was told the timeline could be re-evaluated based on the availability of suppliers.