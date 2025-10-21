Kamloops News
Investigators seek tips after steer calf shot, stolen by poacher outside Merritt
Steer cattle shot, poached
Photo: KTW file
FILE - A steer in a field.
Mounties say they seized “a substantial amount of evidence” from the scene of an alleged steer calf poaching outside Merritt, and investigators are looking into whether the incident is connected to two other recent cases.
According to police, a steer calf was shot and poached on Brookmere Road, south of Merritt, sometime between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28.
“Police attended and a substantial amount of evidence was located and seized at the scene, and the investigation is continuing,” RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said in a news release.
“Police were also recently alerted to two further separate instances of cattle being shot and poached in the Quesnel and Hixon areas.”
Anyone with information about the incidents can call police at 250-828-3128.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Ambassadors repping resortSun Peaks - 3:21 pm
- Trump threatens more tariffsSouth Korea - 3:18 pm
- Cops won't start arrestingBC - 3:16 pm
- Trump softens toneMinnesota - 3:11 pm
- Balloon glow starts CarnivalVernon - 3:04 pm
Real Estate
1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net