Investigators seek tips after steer calf shot, stolen by poacher outside Merritt

Photo: KTW file FILE - A steer in a field.

Mounties say they seized “a substantial amount of evidence” from the scene of an alleged steer calf poaching outside Merritt, and investigators are looking into whether the incident is connected to two other recent cases.

According to police, a steer calf was shot and poached on Brookmere Road, south of Merritt, sometime between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28.

“Police attended and a substantial amount of evidence was located and seized at the scene, and the investigation is continuing,” RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said in a news release.

“Police were also recently alerted to two further separate instances of cattle being shot and poached in the Quesnel and Hixon areas.”

Anyone with information about the incidents can call police at 250-828-3128.