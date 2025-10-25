Kamloops News

Kamloops liquor store caught in sting by teen working as undercover agent

Photo: Santiago Rojas The owners of the Lansdowne Specialty Liquor Store have been ordered to pay a $7,000 fine after an employee was caught selling booze to an underage teenager in May.

The owners of a downtown Kamloops liquor store has been fined $7,000 after a six pack of beer was sold to a teenager working as an undercover agent for the provincial government.

The sting was carried out at Lansdowne Specialty Liquor Store on May 22, when the undercover teen walked in, grabbed beer out of the cooler, then paid for it and left.

“At no time did the staff person or any other employee ask the minor agent for identification to confirm his age,” reads a Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch decision from earlier this month.

The store admitted the contravention and claimed a defence of due diligence. An owner, the manager and the assistant manager testified at a hearing about steps taken in training to hammer home the importance of checking IDs, as well as reminders for staff, store policies and written quizzes.

The manager suggested the employee who sold the six pack, who had worked at the store for about two years, was under stress at the time. He was fired immediately for the contravention.

The owner was described in the decision as inexperienced in liquor sales and learning industry regulations “on the fly.” He acknowledged it is challenging to keep staff trained up due to high turnover.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch argued the defence of due diligence shouldn't work for the store because its training and systems were clearly deficient.

The adjudicator said the store owners and managers appear to have good intentions, but the steps taken to prevent sales to minors were inadequate. She did not accept the store's due diligence defence for that reason.

The store was given a choice — pay a $7,000 penalty or close for a week. The owner chose to pay the fine.

The provincial government has a program in which teens between 16 and 18 are hired to go undercover in sting operations at liquor stores. The operations are typically carried out in response to complaints or tips.

The Lansdowne decision said a number of such stings were carried out in the Kamloops area in May.