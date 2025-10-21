Kamloops News

Mounties seek person of interest following multiple reports of voyeurism

Voyeur at work on campus?

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties say this man is a person of interest in a voyeurism investigation on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

UPDATE: 2:56 p.m.

Officials at Thompson Rivers University are working with police investigating reports of a peeping tom on campus.

Kamloops Mounties say they are investigating two reports of voyeurism on campus. Both incidents are alleged to have taken place at residences on Tuesday, Oct. 7 — one in the 1000-block of University Drive and another in the 800-block of University Drive.

Police said a man was accused of “peering” into a window at one of the residences.

In a statement provided in response to a query from Castanet, a TRU spokesperson said the university “will continue to co-operate with the RCMP” while also supporting any students who need it.

The statement said TRU cannot discuss specifics, but all safety concerns are taken seriously.

“In situations where a student’s safety or sense of safety is affected, Residence Life follows established procedures that may include arranging an emergency room, offering a permanent room relocation, and a safety planning meeting with a case manager,” the statement reads.

“Referrals are also made to the Sexualized Violence Prevention and Response Office, and the matter is brought forward to TRU’s Crisis Assessment Response Evaluation Team, which co-ordinates support and next steps across departments."

Mounties released an image on Tuesday showing a man described as a person of interest in their investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:11 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a person of interest in a voyeurism case on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

According to police, officers were called at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, to a residence in the 1000-block of University Drive for a report of a peeping tom.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the man was accused of “peering in the window of a residence.”

“There have been two similar reports in the area, and police are hoping the public can help so police can speak with the man,” she said.

“Part of the investigation is to determine what charges, if any, may be applicable in this case.”

Napier said the investigation has involved the collection of forensic evidence.

Police released an image from video surveillance showing a man with dreadlocks and facial hair, who Napier described as a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the man or the incidents can call police at 250-828-3000.