Watch the 2025 Business Excellence Awards live on Castanet Kamloops

Business awards handed out

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Noble Pig partner Maeghan Summers accepts the business of the year award at the 2022 Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Editor's note: The live stream has ended.

Hardware will be handed out on Thursday night at the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards, and you can watch the entire show live on Castanet.

The awards gala will take place this evening at TRU’s Grand Hall. The live stream is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The event recognizes local Kamloops businesses in 16 categories, including Businessperson of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year.

“Each year, the Business Excellence Award shine a spotlight on the incredible businesses and leaders who make Kamloops such a vibrant place to live and work,” said Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director.

The finalists are ...

City of Kamloops Community Service Award

• A Groess Underground

• Progressive Planet Solutions

• Teck Highland Valley Copper

Andre's Electronic Experts / TELUS Retailer of the Year

• Far + Wide

• Lyons Landscaping Ltd.

• Tumbleweed Toys

Cutting Edge Consulting Service Provider 1–10 Staff Award

• Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management

• All Nations Trust Company

• Wild Ridge Structures

Dearborn Ford Service Provider 11+ Staff Award

• Avanti CPA LLP

• Houle Electric Limited

• Lyons Landscaping Ltd.

• Maxwell Mechanical

Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Leadership Award

• A Groess Underground

• Teck Highland Valley Copper

New Gold Excellence in Trades Award

• A Groess Underground

• Progressive Planet Solutions

• Teck Highland Valley Copper

Open Door Group Inclusive Leadership Award

• Progressive Planet Solutions

• SMART Options Inc

• Vivacity Technologies

BCLC Innovation Award

• Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management

• Maxwell Mechanical

• Vivacity Technologies

Trans Mountain Corporation Not for Profit of the Year

• BC Interior Community Foundation

• St. John Ambulance

• Kamloops Hospice Association

Community Futures Thompson Country Emerging Business of the Year

• Fly Fitness Aerial Studio

• Hosenbocus & Co. CPA

• Uplift Safety

Scwénwen Economic Development Indigenous Business Excellence Award

• AEW Limited Partnership

• All Nations Trust Company

• Authentic Indigenous Seafood Co-Operative

Community Futures Central Interior First Nation Employer of the Year

• All Nations Trust Company

• Houle Electric Limited

• Lyons Landscaping Ltd.

Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Crooked Crown Boutique – Brianna Shelton

• Interior Display Services – Nicholas Adams

• Sage & Plate – Paige Badminton-Gaylie

Venture Kamloops Small Business of the Year

• Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management

• All Nations Trust Company

• Far + Wide

Abbott Wealth Management – Harbourfront Wealth Management Business Person of the Year

• Excel Personnel Inc. – Karen Watt

• Far + Wide – Calli Duncan

• Peters & Company – Tina Peters

• Tumbleweed Toys – Vanessa Gammel

FIT Financial Business of the Year Award

• Chosen by the chamber board and dignitaries from all winners