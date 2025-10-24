Watch the 2025 Business Excellence Awards live on Castanet Kamloops
Business awards handed out
Editor's note: The live stream has ended.
Hardware will be handed out on Thursday night at the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards, and you can watch the entire show live on Castanet.
The awards gala will take place this evening at TRU’s Grand Hall. The live stream is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
The event recognizes local Kamloops businesses in 16 categories, including Businessperson of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year.
“Each year, the Business Excellence Award shine a spotlight on the incredible businesses and leaders who make Kamloops such a vibrant place to live and work,” said Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director.
The finalists are ...
City of Kamloops Community Service Award
• A Groess Underground
• Progressive Planet Solutions
• Teck Highland Valley Copper
Andre's Electronic Experts / TELUS Retailer of the Year
• Far + Wide
• Lyons Landscaping Ltd.
• Tumbleweed Toys
Cutting Edge Consulting Service Provider 1–10 Staff Award
• Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management
• All Nations Trust Company
• Wild Ridge Structures
Dearborn Ford Service Provider 11+ Staff Award
• Avanti CPA LLP
• Houle Electric Limited
• Lyons Landscaping Ltd.
• Maxwell Mechanical
Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Leadership Award
• A Groess Underground
• Teck Highland Valley Copper
New Gold Excellence in Trades Award
• A Groess Underground
• Progressive Planet Solutions
• Teck Highland Valley Copper
Open Door Group Inclusive Leadership Award
• Progressive Planet Solutions
• SMART Options Inc
• Vivacity Technologies
BCLC Innovation Award
• Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management
• Maxwell Mechanical
• Vivacity Technologies
Trans Mountain Corporation Not for Profit of the Year
• BC Interior Community Foundation
• St. John Ambulance
• Kamloops Hospice Association
Community Futures Thompson Country Emerging Business of the Year
• Fly Fitness Aerial Studio
• Hosenbocus & Co. CPA
• Uplift Safety
Scwénwen Economic Development Indigenous Business Excellence Award
• AEW Limited Partnership
• All Nations Trust Company
• Authentic Indigenous Seafood Co-Operative
Community Futures Central Interior First Nation Employer of the Year
• All Nations Trust Company
• Houle Electric Limited
• Lyons Landscaping Ltd.
Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year
• Crooked Crown Boutique – Brianna Shelton
• Interior Display Services – Nicholas Adams
• Sage & Plate – Paige Badminton-Gaylie
Venture Kamloops Small Business of the Year
• Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management
• All Nations Trust Company
• Far + Wide
Abbott Wealth Management – Harbourfront Wealth Management Business Person of the Year
• Excel Personnel Inc. – Karen Watt
• Far + Wide – Calli Duncan
• Peters & Company – Tina Peters
• Tumbleweed Toys – Vanessa Gammel
FIT Financial Business of the Year Award
• Chosen by the chamber board and dignitaries from all winners
