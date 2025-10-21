Firefighters go into burning North Kamloops home to rescue resident
Pulled from burning house
Firefighters say a blaze that sent three members of a Kamloops family to hospital in serious condition is no longer believed to be suspicious.
Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to a home in the 1300-block of Sitka Street at about 4:20 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a house fire, and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke at the scene.
KFR fire and life safety educator Josh Cowen told Castanet Kamloops two people got out of the house on their own, and firefighters went in to rescue a third.
“Crews did extricate one person out of the house,” he said.
On Monday, police said the three residents are still in hospital in serious condition.
Police had been investigating the blaze alongside KFR, but Cowen said criminality has been ruled out.
“The cause has not been determined yet, but it’s not suspicious,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
