Thompson Nicola Ups and Downs Society raising awareness during Canadian Down Syndrome Week

Photo: Canadian Down Syndrome Society Canadian Down Syndrome Week runs Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2025.

With Canadian Down Syndrome Week underway, the Thompson Nicola Ups and Downs Society is aiming to raise awareness for members of the Down syndrome community.

TNUDS president Dave Ralph said the society aims to create inclusivity for people with Down syndrome in the community.

“Work opportunities to find jobs, just opportunities to be recognized and be part of the community — it’s pretty important,” Ralph said.

“We’re wanting to create awareness to support essential programs, that include counselling or a variety of programs and services for people with Down syndrome and their families and parents.”

He said about 25 families are involved with the society in the region, and programs can include child play therapy, support meetings for parents and various opportunities for families to participate in.

He said many people with Down Syndrome are heavily involved wit the Special Olympics, as well.

Canadian Down Syndrome Weeks runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, and this year’s theme is “Improve Our Support System,” which aims to advocate for better policies, services and funding to strengthen systems that enable people with Down Syndrome to live inclusive lives.

Ralph said small acts of engagement with members of the community — even as small as saying hello on the street — can make a big difference.

“People with Down syndrome are like everybody else — they want to be included in the community, they want to be part of what’s going on and they want to be recognized,” he said.

People seeking more information are asked to check out the TNUDS Facebook page or to email Ralph.