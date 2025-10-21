City of Kamloops warns water main work could result in temporarily discoloured, dirty tap water
Water might be brown, dirty
The City of Kamloops is advising people that they might notice brown tap water over the next couple of days while crews assess the status of a water main near the Overlanders Bridge.
According to the city, discoloured or dirty water is possible on Tuesday or Wednesday.
“During the assessment, residents may experience discoloured or dirty water,” the city said in a statement.
“If air and sediment are present in water, it is advisable to run cold water through the faucet for several minutes to eliminate both the air and discoloured water issues.”
The city said crews will be working to assess the water main’s condition on Tuesday morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, and Wednesday afternoon, between noon and 2 p.m.
The southbound Mission Flats/Summit Drive off ramp from the bridge will be closed while workers are on scene.
