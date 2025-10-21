Kamloops News

B.C.'s health minister says resigning Kamloops docs are negotiating with IH; MLA calls foul

Are doctors, IH negotiating?

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

Health Minister Josie Osborne says the obstetrician-gynecologists resigning from Royal Inland Hospital have been negotiating with Interior Health — but Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar isn't buying it.

The seven doctors make up the entire team of OBGYNs at the Kamloops hospital. In a joint statement, they have said they were pushed to a breaking point, raising concerns about high workload, burnout and recruitment issues.

The doctors said while they appealed to the provincial health ministry and Interior Health for help, not enough came, and they were left with no choice but to deliver their resignation.

Milobar raised the issue during question period at B.C. Legislature on Monday afternoon, saying the doctors were asking for changes in the weeks before their resignation only to be met with a flat denial.

Osborne said negotiations are continuing.

“The OBGYNs have been negotiating with Interior Health, and that work continues,” Osborne said.

She said Interior Health “has made it very clear” it is willing to speak with the doctors, and has been for months. She said she expects the conversations to continue as IH starts recruiting more physicians.

She said at least dozen other OBGYNs have expressed interest in working at RIH.

“[Interior Health] will continue to recruit, they will continue to talk with the physicians. It is my expectation, and I have made it very clear, that I expect the physicians and Interior Health to sit down, negotiate together, and to continue to put the patients’ interests first,” Osborne said.

Osborne said there is a 90-day transition period, which gives Interior Health some time to put in work and speak with the doctors.

“It is my hope that perhaps some of them will change their approach,” she said.

Doctors hitting 'brick wall'

Milobar said the doctors have been raising concerns around workload for years, and to his understanding, they felt there was good progress being made in negotiations with the province last year. But those changes didn’t materialize.

He said they were going “back and forth” with the ministry through August and September.

“It's not from lack of effort and trying by the doctors here to repeatedly try to get improvements, that's what I'm saying. They just keep coming up against that brick wall,” he said.

On Oct. 1, Milobar said the doctors told Interior Health and the Ministry of Health they needed to see changes, or they would have no choice but to resign.

Milobar said the doctors told him the door was shut a week later, with a 4:30 p.m. email on Friday, Oct. 10, advising negotiations were over and their resignations had been accepted.

“The minister keeps saying they're negotiating. Interior Health has told the the doctors the negotiations are over, done, the ministry and Interior Health are done with this,” said Milobar, who called on Osborne to present that Oct. 10 email to the Legislature.

What happened?

In an earlier interview with Castanet Kamloops, new IH CEO Sylvia Weir painted a different picture of the events of that week.

Weir said while she knew the doctors were facing pressures, she first heard the entire compliment of RIH OBGYNs would be resigning during the week of Oct. 6.

“The day that they sent me the note, I offered to sit down with them. So we met over the weekend. They talked about the challenges that they were facing,” she said.

When asked about the different characterizations, Milobar said that’s why he wanted Osborne to make available the ministry’s correspondence with the doctors. He said he think it would help bring clarity to the situation.

The Opposition MLA said he would “side with the OBGYNs any day of the week,” noting years of maternity staffing issues in Kamloops.

“I put a lot more faith in what seven OBGYNs are saying, [what] they feel was unfolding, given that they've literally been trying for the last several years to get changes made that have been met with silence or just rejection by Interior Health and the ministry,” Milobar said.

He said it doesn’t appear to him the ministry is negotiating in good faith, citing an email from the doctors saying they hadn’t received a new contract offer from the province, and the ministry “is not back at the negotiating table.”

"Something's not adding up — and it's the government and it’s Interior Health that are not being very transparent about anything,” Milobar said.