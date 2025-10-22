Kamloops News

Kamloops' best latte artist will be crowned at Amplified Cafe competition

Top latte artists to face off

Photo: Amplified Cafe/Facebook Amplified Cafe will host a competition on Wednesday to crown the city's best latte artist.

A downtown Kamloops cafe will set out to crown the city’s top latte artist at an event on Wednesday.

Local baristas and coffee lovers are invited to Amplified Cafe, 465 Victoria St., at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the second iteration of the Kamloops Steam-Off Latte Art Competition.

The sudden-death tournament will see 16 competitors face off with glory on the line — as well as a $200 cash prize, plus gift cards, for the winner.

Registration to compete is $20, and it will cost $10 for spectators to get in. Admission includes your choice of a beer, cider or coffee.

To register or buy a ticket, click here.