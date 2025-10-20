Kamloops News

Police investigating cause of North Kamloops house fire that sent family of three to hospital

Family injured in house fire

Photo: Tim Petruk A fire damaged a home on Sitka Street in the North Shore on the weekend.

Kamloops Mounties say a family of three remains in hospital following a house fire Saturday morning on the North Shore.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1300-block of Sitka Street at about 4:20 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said firefighters asked police for help with the blaze.

“All three residents were able to get out of the house. Unfortunately they did suffer injuries as a result of the fire and remain in hospital in serious condition," she said.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is in the early stages and continues to be ongoing.”

Police are working with KFR to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.