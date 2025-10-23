Flicks for Food returns this weekend, raising money and collecting donations for Kamloops Food Bank
Family movie fundraiser
A family-friendly fundraiser will return this weekend to the Paramount Theatre, collecting cash and non-perishable donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.
Flicks for Food, presented by Re/Max Kamloops, will return on Sunday for a third year, featuring a special screening of a family-friendly Halloween movie at the Paramount Theatre that is by donation — either cash or a non-perishable food item.
A double-feature screening will show the animated Hotel Transylvania, followed by the original 1988 version of Beetlejuice. There will also be a red carpet experience and live entertainment, as well as a Halloween costume contest.
“We’re proud to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun, while helping to combat food insecurity right here in Kamloops,” said Re/Max realtor Sarah Johnstone, who is organizing the event.
“With your support, we can make a meaningful impact for the more than 7,000 individuals, including families and seniors, who rely on the services of the Kamloops Food Bank.”
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and Hotel Transylvania will get underway at 2:30 p.m.
Organizers hope to raise $1,000 in cash and collect $700 worth of food. The suggested donation is two to three items of food or $5 to $10 per person, or $25 for a family.
For more information or to secure a ticket, click here.
