Kamloops MLA says bill to introduce mandatory dash cams for commercial trucks will be introduced in legislature

Photo: KTW file FILE - Two commercial trucks drive in opposite directions on Highway 5A south of Kamloops.

A Kamloops MLA says a bill to introduce mandatory dash cams in all commercial vehicles should be heading to the provincial legislature next month.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer said he expects his private member's bill to be introduced in the legislature during the first week of November.

“This is something I have been working hard on since I served as the Mayor of Barriere,” Stamer said.

“I look forward to having unanimous support, across party lines, to ensure swift passage.”

Stamer called for mandatory dash cams to be implemented in all commercial vehicles in February 2023, days after a deadly crash along Highway 5.

In 2023, Stamer and Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell championed a resolution, approved at the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference, asking the province to review the feasibility of mandating all commercial semi-trucks registered in B.C. to have dash cams installed and in operation while driving on provincial roads.

The rationale of the resolution was that dash cams would encourage accountability and safer driving among commercial truck drivers.

Last year, the province said it was reviewing feasibility of the initiative and consultation with stakeholders would likely occur in the first half of 2024.

“In the review is a jurisdictional scan, privacy review, and an understanding of parameters that may be required to form a mandate, such as minimum camera operating requirements like quality, field of view, storage requirements and methods for production of data to law enforcement,” the province wrote in its responses to the UBCM resolution.