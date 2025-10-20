Kamloops News

Resigning Kamloops maternity doctors say proposed fix was rebuffed by ministry

Docs had 'no other choice'

Photo: KTW file photo. Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The seven obstetrician gynecologists resigning at Royal Inland Hospital say they are overworked and suffering extreme burn out, and potential solutions they’ve raised for years have fallen on deaf ears.

The doctors make up the entire team of OBGYNs at the Kamloops hospital. In a joint statement on Monday, a few days after a letter announcing their resignation was leaked to news reporters, the physicians said they appealed to the Ministry of Health and to Interior Health for help before choosing to quit — but not enough came.

“We want our patients to know that we did everything in our power to advocate for safe care,” the letter reads.

“Leaving is not what we want, but we feel we have been left with no other choice. If the Ministry of Health and the Interior Health Authority will support us to serve you safely, we will.”

The physicians said they haven’t been able to recruit new OBGYNs to RIH. Their letter said there are less than 10 new OBGYN residents graduating each year in B.C., and often they don't want to move to Kamloops.

“We have asked for the Interior Health Authority’s help with recruitment and with locum incentives so that we can manage our workload to safe, sustainable levels. What help we received has been inadequate,” the letter reads.

48 hours without sleep

The doctors said their work involves performing surgeries and seeing patients in their offices, among other responsibilities. But because there aren’t enough OBGYNs in Kamloops, they said they are often covering two or more 24 hour on-call shifts at the hospital each week.

They said this can mean up to 48 hours of work with no sleep.

“We end up working 60 to 80 hours in a typical week trying to maintain access for our patients,” the statement reads.

The doctors said during a 24-hour shift, on-call physicians must respond to obstetrical emergencies and must also perform surgical assists, forcing them to make “impossible choices” when they are needed in two places at once.

According to the doctors, a recent proposal to IH and the ministry suggested the on-call physicians should focus on emergency obstetrics alone. They said that was countered with a proposal that the doctors also perform unscheduled gynecology and scheduled obstetrics during their shifts.

“This is not safe for our patients,” the letter said.

The statement said the doctors are spending a “disproportionate time” in obstetrics, which means gynecology patients face long wait times for care.

“We frequently see late presentations of cancers or other conditions that would not occur if access was timely,” the letter reads.

The seven OBGYNs say they are resigning with staggered effective dates to protect patients as they move out of providing in-hospital care. The transition is expected to take place over a period of many months, and it won't start until at least January — 90 days after notice was given.

Pushed into a corner?

Ward Stamer, Conservative MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson, said he believes the doctors “were more fired than offering up a resignation,” because they were pushed into making the decision to leave.

“There’s no way that they want to withdraw their services — not a chance. But it sounds to me like IH has put them in a corner. And for their own physical and mental health, they’ve had to do this to get their attention,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate it’s come to this.”

Interior Health has said it is kicking “into high gear” to bring additional OB-GYNs to Kamloops, offering more than $7,000 per day to locum doctors in attempt to fill maternity shifts at RIH.

Stamer was skeptical the $7,000 locum offer from IH would amount to much, noting the continued emergency room shutdowns experienced in smaller communities throughout the region.

“The track record of IH does not prove that they’re able to cover those gaps — because if they did, we would no longer have ER shutdowns,” he said.

Rally in the works

A rally is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday to call on IH and the Ministry of Health to stabilize staffing, restore local maternity care and ensure equitable healthcare access. People will be gathering in front of Royal Inland Hospital.

The demonstration is being organized by a newly-formed group called Maternity Matters Kamloops, which describes itself as a “grassroots collective comprised of local advocates, birth workers, parents and community builders.”

Alix Dolson, agency co-ordinator with Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, and Kamloops Coun. Katie Neustaeter are helping to organize Maternity Matters. Dolson said the group is receiving consultation and support from healthcare workers.

A Facebook page launched by the group last week has already amassed more than 500 followers.