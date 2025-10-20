BCWS says dozens of pile burns are planned for area north of Lytton
Burns visible from Hwy. 1
Dozens of piles will be burned north of Lytton in the coming weeks, the BC Wildfire Service says.
The work is expected to create smoke that will be visible from the Lytton area and to motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway.
The burns are slated to happen in two locations — 20 piles about five kilometres north of Lytton, and about 50 more further north on Nicomen River Road.
According to the BCWS, the work will be dependent on the weather, but it could happen anytime between now and Nov. 24.
“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, through smoke may also linger in the following days,” the agency said in a statement.
BCWS said the work will remove forest fuels to lessen future risk, and to reduce the amount of burned debris from previous fires.
