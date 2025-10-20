Kamloops News

B.C. forests critic says Adams Lake mill curtailment affecting hundreds won't be the last

Photo: The Canadian Press Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer says curtailment at Adams Lake sawmill is "another domino."

B.C.’s forests critic says a curtailment of Interfor's Adams Lake sawmill that will affect hundreds of residents in the Kamloops area is the latest in a series of collapsing dominos — and he doesn't think it will be the last.

In a news release Friday, Interfor Corp. said it planned to reduce lumber production in the fourth quarter of 2025 by 26 per cent split evenly between Canadian and American operations due to weak market conditions and economic uncertainty.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer said Interfor’s Adams Lake sawmill will shut down for two weeks, which he said will affect 400 employees and many other indirect jobs as well.

He called it “another domino that’s falling” after an indefinite shutdown of Interfor’s Grand Forks mill, cited due to weak market conditions, and the Aspen Planers mill in Merritt halting its operations due to a log shortage and rising costs.

“I don’t believe this is the end, I think this is just the beginning of more curtailments and more job stoppages and more people out of work," he said.

Stamer said the Kruger Pulp Mill in Kamloops takes chips from the Adams Lake mill, and the shutdown could put pressure on other nearby mills as well.

“I know they’ve got a fairly healthy supply, but if Adams Lake goes down for any period of time that could adversely affect the pulp mill in Kamloops,” he said.

In order to curb a worsening economic picture for B.C.’s forestry sector, Stamer said the provincial government needs to speed up and simplify permitting processes, address supply challenges and make “wholesale changes" in the province's stumpage system.

Alongside B.C.’s opposition leader John Rustad, Stamer called on the province last week to “get tougher” in fighting back against increasing U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, starting by implementing a levy on U.S. thermal coal that moves through B.C. ports.

An additional 10 per cent duty for softwood lumber and 25 per cent on furniture previously announced by U.S. President Donald Trump are now in effect, meaning Canadian softwood lumber entering the U.S. will see combined duties and tariffs exceeding 45 per cent.

Stamer said the tariffs played a major role in the shutdowns at the mills in Adams Lake and Grand Forks.

“That extra 10 per cent puts us over the top, we can't continue to keep losing money in this industry,” Stamer said.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Premier David Eby urged the federal government to implement the $1.2 billion worth of programs that have been promised.

Stamer said he thinks the provincial government should be focused on its own regulations rather than asking the feds for help “cap in hand” and should sit down and listen to industry leaders.

“It's not just the federal government, it's some of the policies of this government that have gotten us to this place in the first place, it's not just the tariffs, it's just the way we do business in B.C.,” he said.

He also suggested the province look at the 54 recommendations in the B.C. Timber Sales Task Force Recommendation Report prepared for the ministry and released in July.

Without change in B.C., Stamer doesn’t think the economic climate for the province’s forestry sector will improve.

“I just know that it's going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better," he said.