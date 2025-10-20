Kamloops News

Kamloops area forecast calls for mixed bag of weather with periods of sun, showers

Mixed bag of weather

Cindy White

Dreary conditions with overcast skies and chances of rain are in the forecast for much of the coming week in the Kamloops area, but some sun is still expected to shine through.

Skies are expected to become cloudy Monday morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers is forecast for the afternoon. A daytime high of 12 C will dip to a low of 4 C at night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi said a front crossing the South Thompson region will bring 30 km/h winds that could gust up to 50 km/h during the day.

“We're still looking at the 40 per cent chance of showers on Monday evening for Kamloops, and the winds will ease,” Kohanyi said.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs around 13 C to 14 C. Overnight lows will be 4 C and 7 C respectively, with more cloudy periods anticipated for Wednesday night.

Thursday will see a high of 15 C with a mix of sun and cloud. A low of 9 C alongside cloudy skies are expected Thursday night.

“Another system is going to reach the South Thompson on Friday, so it’s going to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers,” Kohanyi said.

A high of 13 C will drop to a low of 5 C Friday night as chances of showers continue.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy conditions and daytime highs around 12 C for the weekend.