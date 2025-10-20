Kamloops News

Investigators working to identify culprit behind illegal dam on Fadear Lake, north of Sun Peaks

Who built illegal dam?

Photo: TNRD This photo by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Oct. 12 shows efforts taken to gradually reduce the water level of Fadear Lake.

Investigators are working to determine who built an illegal dam on a small lake northwest of Kamloops, as crews prepare to remove the structure completely.

More than a dozen Lower North Thompson properties were on evacuation alert earlier this month following the discovery of an illegal gravel dam on Fadear Lake, about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks.

Blocked culverts on the dam have led to a rise in the level of the lake, prompting concerns that it could fail and send a rush of water down Fadear Creek.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said work has been completed at Fadear Lake to gradually reduce the water level and ease pressure on dam.

The TNRD said water levels at the dam had decreased significantly as a result and crews would continue to keep an eye on the situation.

The regional district thanked BC Wildfire Service crews from Kamloops, Lytton and Lillooet for their work, as well Simpcw Resources Group for environmental monitoring and the province for support.

“As a local government, the TNRD’s involvement at this unauthorized dam is limited to emergency works only. The province will be working on a long-term plan for completely removing this dam,” the TNRD said in a social media post.

“Additionally, the province is investigating how this man-made dam was constructed.”

The investigation is being undertaken by B.C.'s Natural Resources Officer Service. Anyone with information about the dam is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-952-7277.