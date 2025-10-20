Kamloops News

Holiday rom-com filmed in Kamloops, Sun Peaks will premiere on Netflix in December

City, resort shown on Netflix

Photo: Netflix Actors Ryan Eggol and Alexandra Breckenridge walk down the 200-block of Victoria Street in a scene from My Secret Santa, which will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 3.

Kamloops and Sun Peaks locals will notice some familiar backdrops when Netflix's latest Christmas rom-com hits screens.

My Secret Santa is slated to begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 3. The trailer debuted online on Friday.

The film stars actors Alexandra Breckenridge and Ryan Eggold and follows a woman who disguises herself as an elderly man to get a job as a seasonal Santa Claus at a ski resort, where she begins to fall in love with a hotel manager.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission, My Secret Santa filmed in Kamloops and at Sun Peaks Resort.

“This festive romantic comedy follows a single mom leading a double life, and brings our region’s stunning winter scenery to screens around the world,” the TNFC said in a post on social media.

Film crews and equipment could be seen in downtown Kamloops in February, when the movie was shot.

“Downtown Kamloops is getting movie star treatment on Netflix this December in My Secret Santa! Production took place this past February within the 200 block of Victoria Street and surrounding areas,” Downtown Kamloops said on social media.

Sun Peaks Resort said it was the first Netflix film shoot it hosted, saying the village proved to be the perfect backdrop for the festive rom-com.

“With set locations across the village, on the mountain, and at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel, you’ll see plenty of Sun Peaks in the trailer that just dropped,” a post from the resort reads.

“We look mighty fine on film if we do say so ourselves.”

