Kamloops Art Gallery hosting free outdoor video exhibit in downtown core

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery Luminocity will run from Oct. 18 to 25 in downtown Kamloops.

The Kamloops Art Gallery is hosting the sixth iteration of a free outdoor video art exhibit in the city’s downtown core.

Luminocity opened Saturday night and sees works from over a dozen artists showcased at night at Riverside Park and in downtown Kamloops.

The video art pieces range from narrative storytelling to experimental film and animation.

“As an off-site Kamloops Art Gallery initiative, Luminocity embraces new creative concepts and modes of expression in media art, bringing art from the gallery setting to the outdoors,” KAG said in a news release.

“Luminocity illuminates the city, offering insight into the world around us through artworks that open up networks of cultural exchange and transport us to other realms.”

Video projections run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. until Oct. 25.

Nightly tours are available at Riverside Park from Oct. 20 to 25 starting at 7 p.m. Educators in pink hats stationed at Riverside Park are also available to guide attendees through the artworks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A curator’s tour on Sunday, Oct. 19 starts at the Kamloops Art Gallery at the corner of Fifth Ave. and Victoria Street and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information about the exhibit is available.