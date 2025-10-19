Kamloops News

TRU board gives green light for new department to manage STEM programs

New department at TRU

Photo: Castanet TRU's board of governors approved the formation of the new department of data science within the faculty of science when it last met on Oct. 3.

Thompson Rivers University has approved the formation of a new department to better manage new and upcoming STEM programs aimed at drawing in more students.

The university’s board of governors approved the formation of a new department of data science within the faculty of science earlier this month.

According to a report to the board, the faculty of science has been working to increase its STEM programming in an effort to bolster enrolment by seeking out areas of high demand and is a priority for growth under the provincial government.

This has resulted in a masters of science in data science, a post-baccalaureate diploma in applied data science and a diploma in computer network and cybersecurity at TRU.

A course-based option has also been proposed recently for the masters of science in data science and the report states work is underway on a new professional master’s program in artificial intelligence as well.

The new programs are the result of joint efforts by the university’s departments of mathematics and statistics and computing science, but has created challenges in determining who is accountable for the programs, scheduling and budgeting.

“These new STEM programs have created challenges that are difficult to address under joint supervision, as faculty were hired specifically into some of these programs without a departmental structure,” the report reads.

The new department is intended to allow TRU to manage the new programs in “a better and more efficient way,” according to the report.

“The formation of this new department will not result in any additional cost, as the coordinator workloads will be redistributed through the new departmental arrangements,” TRU president Dr. Airini told the board.

TRU expects the new department will attract both domestic and international interest.

New STEM programs have been identified as a priority area by TRU to meet the interest of prospective students and support from the provincial government.