Nicholas' Run seeks to raise money to help Kamloops youths struggling with mental health challenges

Photo: Re/Max Kamloops/Facebook Bystanders offer support to participants in last year's Nicholas’ Run for Youth Mental Health.

A walk next month will aim to raise money for youth mental health services.

The third-annual Nicholas’ Run for Youth Mental Health will see participants run or walk a scenic five-kilometre route starting in Pioneer Park on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Proceeds will go to the Nicholas Zhou Legacy Fund at the BC Interior Community Foundation. Zhou struggled with depression and died at 19.

Organizer Rie Takahashi said she wants the event to raise awareness, start conversations and show support for young people facing mental health challenges.

“This community event raises awareness around youth mental health and suicide prevention, focusing on the critical transition period between adolescence and adulthood,” she said.

Money raised will go to the fund, with the goal of building it up to provide ongoing support to Kamloops youths who need it. Donations have so far been made to BGC Kamloops and Foundry Kamloops.

“Our goal is to grow it so much that the fund can keep supporting Foundry for as long as we are alive,” Takahashi said.

The event has seen about 250 people take part each of its first two years. Takahashi said she would like to see that number grow.

“If we could get to 300, that would be wonderful,” she said. “So far we have about 60 people registered."

For more information or to register, click here.