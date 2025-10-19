Kamloops News

TNRD names Julie Creaser as new general manager of library services

Photo: Michael Potestio Julie Creaser standing in front of book shelves at the TNRD building in downtown Kamloops. Creaser has been named the new general manager of library services, overseeing the TNRL.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has hired a new chief librarian.

Julie Creaser has been named the new general manager of library services, overseeing the TNRL system, filling the role left vacant by her predecessor, who served in the role for the past nine years.

Creaser joins the TNRL with more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles, including with Prince George Public Library, Northern Health and Vancouver Island Regional Library.

Creaser, who started work earlier this month, told Castanet Kamloops she’s excited to be on the job, noting her passion for community connections to their libraries.

“I think seeing how the libraries collaborate and do those economies of scale and create efficiencies, but also bring life, culture, information out to the communities is what I wanted to do when I became a library professional,” she said.

Creaser has served in library management for close to 15 years, and held diverse roles over the last 25 years.

She’s looking forward to collaborating on strengthening the role of the library in community life while ensuring services remain inclusive, welcoming and responsive to the needs of TNRD communities.

“We’re thrilled to have Julie join the organization, following an extensive hiring process. Julie brings vast leadership experience and great enthusiasm for advancing literacy and library programming,” TNRD Chief Administrative Officer Scott Hildebrand said in a press release.

The general manager of library Services is a key leadership position at the TNRD, responsible for operations of the entire library system and ensuring consistent, high-quality and inclusive library services.

Creaser takes over this position following the departure of Chief Librarian Judy Moore this past June. Moore took on a new library position in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system serves more than 143,000 residents across nearly 45,000 square kilometres. The TNRL offers services across 13 locations and a Mobile Library.