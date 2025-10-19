Kamloops News

Merritt hospital emergency department closing overnight Saturday

Photo: Contributed Nicola Valley Hopsital

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed over Saturday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said services will be unavailable from 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said.

“All other inpatient services will continue at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

IH said anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.

IH has stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they are typically due to staffing shortages.