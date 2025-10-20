Kamloops News

Trio of charities will benefit from 2025 Christmas Cheer Fund

New Cheer charities named

Photo: BCICF CSI Kamloops Executive Director Brandi Allen (L) and volunteer Heather Bain at the Christmas Cheer Donation Station marquee. CSI Kamloops received support from the Christmas Cheer Fund in 2024.

It might only be mid-October, but the BC Interior Community Foundation is ready to spread Christmas Cheer, selecting two new local organizations to benefit from the long-running holiday fundraiser.

This year, the newly-chosen 2025 Christmas Cheer Fund recipients include the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism and Kamloops Immigrant Services.

The Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism provides education, therapy and family support for children and youth on the autism spectrum, while Kamloops Immigrant Services gives newcomers the tools they need to establish themselves in the city.

“We’re so grateful for the incredible work being done by all the organizations that applied,” said Wenda Noonan, executive director of the BC Interior Community Foundation.

“Everyone of them contributes something vital to our region, and we’re proud to support three more this holiday season.”

Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, the Christmas Cheer Fund’s legacy partner organization, will also receive funding from this year’s campaign.

Holiday campaign returns

This will be the third year BCICF runs the annual Christmas Cheer Fund campaign with support from Castanet Kamloops, but the fundraiser has been supporting local non-profits for decades.

Founder Gregg Drinnan started the initiative in 1992 while working as sports editor with the Regina Leader-Post, raising money to support family shelters.

When Drinnan moved to the Tournament Capital, taking on a role with Kamloops Daily News, he brought the Christmas Cheer Fund with him. Kamloops This Week took over the initiative in 2014 following the shuttering of the Daily News.

In October of 2023, BCICF stepped in on short notice, taking over the longstanding fundraiser after KTW closed its doors suddenly.

Keeping true to the campaign’s original intent, the Y Women’s Shelter has remained the legacy beneficiary of the Christmas Cheer Fund.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for local non-profits through Cheer since Drinnan brought the initiative to Kamloops.

BCICF said in a news release it will continue to grow and evolve the Christmas Cheer Fund to best serve the community and create more opportunities for collaboration.

Festive fun planned

Last year, the Christmas Cheer Donation Station, complete with a festive photo booth, set up in a Victoria Street storefront, brought together a number of local businesses and community volunteers to spark an upswell of support for three charities.

Stay tuned for more information about this year’s donation station, which will bring holiday festivities to downtown Kamloops starting in late November.

As in past seasons, in the weeks leading up until Christmas, Castanet Kamloops will feature stories about this year’s charities and Cheer donors, and we will let you know how money raised in past years has gone on to make a difference.

A donation to the 2025 Christmas Cheer Fund can be made anytime.

For more information or to donate online, click here.