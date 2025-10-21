Kamloops News

Kamloops woman scheduled to stand trial for perjury, accused of lying during ex's manslaughter trial

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

New trial dates have been set for a Kamloops woman accused of lying in court more than six years ago to help her ex-boyfriend, who was eventually acquitted after standing trial for manslaughter.

Sarah Anne Hupe, 43, and James David Bond, 34, are each charged with perjury relating to their testimony during Bond’s manslaughter trial in 2019.

Bond is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to his perjury charge in April. Hupe, who was the subject of an arrest warrant in August after no-showing for a court appearance, had dates set last week for her trial in B.C. Supreme Court — three days starting on April 27.

Bond was charged with second-degree murder after 42-year-old Sean Dunn was beaten to death along Wood Street near Tranquille Road a few days after Christmas in 2016. He stood trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Dunn, Bond and Hupe were among a group of people drinking at the nearby Duchess bar in the Northbridge Hotel on Dec. 29, 2016. During his trial trial, Bond told jurors he “snapped” after repeated sexual advances by Dunn toward Hupe, who was in a relationship with Bond at the time.

Bond and Hupe told essentially the same story — that Bond punched Dunn repeatedly in the face after Dunn grabbed Hupe’s breast. Jurors were told Dunn had been badgering Hupe inside the bar in the hours leading up to his death.

“I snapped,” Bond said in his testimony. “It was a breaking point. I didn’t know what to do. He was not leaving us alone. He was following us. I didn’t know what else to do. I had to take some action.”

Before jurors acquitted Bond, his defence lawyer described Dunn as “a moth to a flame” in his actions toward Hupe. He told the jury Bond was defending Hupe while delivering the blows that killed Dunn.

Bond will return to court for sentencing in February.