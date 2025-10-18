Kamloops News

Search for 23 year old who went missing after jumping from Overlanders Bridge resumes Saturday

River search resumes

Photo: Michael Potestio KSAR had this trailer set up on July 31 in the Henry Grube Centre parking lot as they searched the Thompson river.

Search crews are back out along the shores of the Thompson River near Kamloops Saturday morning, looking for the body of a man who's believed to have drowned after jumping from Overlanders Bridge back in July.

Braden Wallace-Peters, 23, has not been found since he jumped from the bridge on the evening of July 30.

Police, search crews and family and friends of Wallace-Peters have scoured the area since the incident, searching from the air, water and along the shoreline, to no avail.

Saturday morning, Kamloops Search and Rescue posted to Facebook, announcing they're resuming the search nearly three months after Wallace-Peters disappeared.

Photo: Contributed Braden Wallace-Peters

“KSAR has been tasked by the RCMP to actively search both in the water and along the shores of the Thompson River today, as part of ongoing efforts to locate the 23-year-old man who jumped from the Overlanders Bridge on July 30th,” Kamloops Search and Rescue posted.

“We want to ask the public to give our team the space necessary to conduct these operations safely and effectively.”

KSAR was last out searching the area back in August. It's not clear why the search has resumed. Castanet has reached out to KSAR for more information.

Wallace-Peters's mother, Nancy Peters, previously told Castanet Kamloops that her son was a daredevil, and he's believed to have jumped from the bridge in a thrill-seeking stunt gone wrong.

She said he'd been hanging out with about 20 people at Overlander Beach, where they were drinking and swimming.

Peters described her son as a strong, caring, loving young man who looked after other people before himself.