Men honoured for quick thinking that saved life at Kamloops hockey game

Glenn Stockford was clinically dead, lying out on the ice at Kamloops Valleyview Arena.

The 56-year-old retired railroad worker had been playing in a beer league game on the evening of Oct. 17, 2023, when he went into cardiac arrest.

“It’s been a road to recovery, but I think I'm there," he said. "And it was only through supportive family, friends that I am where I am right now.”

Stockford ’s fellow hockey players noticed he was in distress in the middle of the game and rushed over to help when he collapsed.

Some started CPR, while others went to call 911 and to retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED). They provided CPR and used the AED before first responders and paramedics arrived and took over.

Two years later to the day, those men were recognized for their lifesaving efforts Friday afternoon with Vital Link Awards from BC Emergency Health Services in a ceremony at BC Ambulance Station 315 on Clapperton Road.

Six men played crucial roles in saving Stockford’s life. Lee Hooper, Don McLennan, Jeff Owens and Doug Payette are being recognized with Vital Link Awards, while Pat Dunn and Duncan Harvey received commendation letters.

Cameron Hay, unit chief for Station 315, told a small crowd gathered that the incident showcases why knowledge of CPR is so important.

“As emergency responders, we rarely get an opportunity to do something like this, and you get to reunite the patients and bystanders, and it's something that we really cherish, but it's so rare,” he said.

Everyone jumped into action

Stockford said his fellow hockey players had noticed he seemed off the day of the incident.

When he collapsed, Harvey began directing traffic. Payette called 911, and multiple hits with an AED were done. Stockford said he had two fractured ribs from chest compressions — a sign CPR was being done correctly.

“If you're not breaking ribs, you're not doing it right,” he said.

Stockford was on life support in the hospital for five days after the incident and couldn’t remember what happened when he came to — piecing it together after the fact from those who saved him.

Harvey told Castanet he was watching from the bench as Stockford stood by the goal while the play went the other way.

Harvey said Stockford tried making his way to the bench when he fell to his knees and onto his face. That’s when Harvey jumped over the boards and tended to his friend.

Harvey said Stockford was slurring his words, and his eyes were rolling to the back of his head.

“Then he just blanked right out, went unconscious, and we lost his pulse, and he quit breathing,” Harvey said, adding they started doing CPR and using the AED.

Dunn said he started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on Stockford as well.

Harvey said it was about 10 minutes before firefighters arrived and started using their AED on Stockford.

Clinically dead

Paramedic Kevan Chesney, who responded to the incident, said Stockford’s resuscitation was one of the most challenging circumstances he’s experienced in his 25-year career.

Chesney said changing heart rhythms and being out on the ice made the resuscitation difficult to accomplish.

“Ultimately, after a lengthy and challenging resuscitation, we were able to get Glenn's heart beating again and get him to the hospital with a pulse,” Chesney said.

Chesney said Stockford was clinically dead for an extended period of time.

“The people that did CPR prior to us getting there are what kept his brain and his heart viable for us to be able to mount that resuscitation and then get him to the hospital,” Chesney said.

He said the survival rate of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is extremely low, but it's made much higher if the person receives bystander CPR prior to paramedic arrival.

These days, Stockford, who said there’s no history of heart issues in his family, is back on the ice playing hockey again and has a pacemaker installed in his chest.

“It’s pretty amazing, and here I am,” he said.

Life is its own reward

Dunn said it’s humbling and heartwarming to receive the recognition. He said the experience will stay with him forever.

“It's one of those events that is permanently etched in your psyche for sure,” he said. “I think all of us were certain that when we left the arena that day, he was not coming back.”

Harvey echoed that sentiment.

“Coming here [for the awards] was really nice, but the greatest feeling I've had was when I got the call that he's still alive at the hospital,” he said.

Stockford came out of a coma without any long-term damage, thanks to 45 minutes of CPR keeping his brain cells alive.

The men only knew one another through hockey before the incident, but they’ve become closer since they saved Stockford's life.

“I'm glad these guys got recognized for their efforts, because I've always wanted to do something — but I don't think I could ever do enough,” Stockford said.

CPR can save lives

Chesney said bystanders being able to perform CPR is critical to keep blood flowing throughout a patient's body, and suggested taking a CPR course is one of the best things a person can do for themselves, their family and their community.

Harvey also encouraged people to learn CPR, noting it’s not difficult to pick up.

Stockford said taking first-aid classes can come in handy.

“I’m living proof of that,” he said.

The BCEHS Vital Link Award is presented to bystanders who are involved in saving a life through successful CPR efforts.

The BCEHS commendation letter and challenge coin are presented to first responders and medical professionals, including retirees, who go above and beyond their call of duty to provide lifesaving care. Dunn is retired police officer and Harvey is a retire firefighter.